‘Adipurush’ becomes second-biggest opener of Hindi cinema in 2023

“Adipurush,” the mega-budget visual spectacle starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, has opened to sensational numbers all over. The movie, which was shot in Telugu and Hindi, was directed by Om Raut. Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist.



The latest news is that the film’s Hindi version collected a massive 37.25 crores nett on its opening day. “Adipurush” is now the second-biggest opener of Hindi cinema for the year 2023, and it is next only to Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” (55 crores nett, and also the all-time biggest opener).

“Adipurush” also registered a spot among Bollywood’s top 10 all-time openers. The advance bookings of the Hindi version are superb for day two as well. Looking at the trend, the movie might join the 100 crores elite club by the weekend.