‘Adipurush’ couldn’t get back the trend of mythological films
When “Adipurush” was announced casting Prabhas as lead star, everyone thought it would revive the glory of devotional and mythological films in Indian cinema. Though the first teaser got a negative response for its mediocre VFX, the makers salvaged the content with the recent trailers. Overall, “Adipurush” managed to generate a good buzz ahead of its release. Amidst heavy expectations, it hit the screens on Friday. However, the film generated mixed talk from the audience. Viewers couldn’t digest the modern re-telling of the mythological epic. A lot of trolls and protests were taking regarding the film.
People thought that “Adipurush” would revive the trend of Adipurush, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, VFX, mythological films, Entertainment News, but the plan backfired. In present scenario, everyone will take a step backward to do a mythological film. Let’s see which film will give a boost to this genre in future.