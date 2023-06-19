‘Adipurush’ distributors hold ‘Rama Koti’ utsav

Tollywood actor and pan-Indian star Prabhas’ latest film, “Adipurush,” directed by Om Raut, is performing well at the box office in-spite of facing lot of negativity in social media. Kriti Sanon played the female lead in this mythological drama. Today, People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Distributors held a success meet for “Adipurush” in Hyderabad under the name of “Rama Jayam” and “Raghurama Jayam.”

On this occasion, dialogue writer Bheem Srinivas said, “Even though ages and generations change, the story of Rama does not change. Our devotion and respect for Lord Rama will not change. Along with the Telugu people, audiences from all over the world are watching the “Adipurush” movie. I feel lucky to have had the opportunity to work on this film.”

Mythri Movies Distributor Shashidhar Reddy said, “It is a pleasure to release a prestigious film like ‘Adipurush’ through our Mythri Movie Distributors. We have released the movie in more than 500 screens in Nizam. The youth came to the film with expectations, but all children under 20 are enjoying the movie. Prabhas must be credited for his performance, and Raut’s attempt was successful. Rs. 13.65 crore rupees were collected in Nizam on the first day. This is a record-level collection for a star hero. On the second day, about Rs. 8 crore rupees were received. The audience response at theaters is good, and collections are steady.”

People Media’s Producer Vivek Kuchibhotla said, “Till yesterday, this film has been watched by one crore viewers worldwide. That’s why we wanted to call this assembly the ‘Ramakoti’ festival. Everyone who was a part of this film thought that Rama’s name should be added to every door. We have succeeded in that endeavour. Trolls are also indirectly still praising and talking about Lord Rama. As many controversies arise, more collections are coming. All the collections in these three days have created new records.”

“The success of this movie has proved that a good effort will have the support of the people. Today’s children know Hollywood superheroes, but our mythological heroes like Jambavanthudu and Angadadu are not known. Today children are getting to know them through our film. All the children of a school in Nellore were taken to this movie show. ‘Adipurush’ will be in theaters for a long time,” concluded the producer.