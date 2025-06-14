Aditya Roy Kapur reflects on modern-day relationships and disconnection in ‘Metro…In Dino’

Aditya Roy Kapur, known for his soulful portrayals, is all set to explore the complexities of contemporary love and emotional disconnect in Anurag Basu’s upcoming anthology film Metro…In Dino. The film, which delves into the nuances of urban relationships, sees Aditya paired opposite Sara Ali Khan in a fresh on-screen combination.

Reflecting on the film’s theme, Aditya opened up about how modern connections can often feel superficial despite the constant communication enabled by technology. “We’re more connected than ever, but not necessarily in richer ways,” the actor said. “You can be in touch with someone all the time, sending memes and messages, but if there’s no meaningful conversation, is it really connection?”

Highlighting the paradox of hyper-connectivity, he added, “Sometimes, you feel like you know what your friends are up to constantly, but those quality conversations—the ones that matter—are missing. Being connected and truly communicating are two different things.”

Aditya finds his character in Metro…In Dino particularly intriguing. “He’s someone who doesn’t have a set direction in life. He’s living in the moment, talented, opinionated, but also spontaneous. That made him really fun to play,” he shared. “He has a graph that evolves throughout the film, and I’m excited for audiences to experience that journey.”

Directed by Anurag Basu, Metro…In Dino serves as the final chapter in his much-loved trilogy that began with Life in a... Metro. The ensemble cast features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., the film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and TaaniBasu. With music composed by Pritam, Metro…In Dino is scheduled to hit theatres on July 4, 2025, promising a heartfelt exploration of love, heartbreak, and human connection in today’s digital world.