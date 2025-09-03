Ahan Shetty to Star in India’s First Horror Film Inspired by a National Tragedy, Written by Patrick Graham

Ahan Shetty is all set to headline a groundbreaking project, India’s first horror feature inspired by a real-life national tragedy. The film will be produced by Khyati Madaan’s Not Out Entertainment and Prashant Gunjalkar, with production scheduled to begin in early 2026.

A Bold Concept in Hindi Horror

The script comes from Patrick Graham, the creator of Ghoul and Betaal, India’s only two horror series developed under Blumhouse Television, the global powerhouse behind Get Out, The Purge, and Paranormal Activity. This collaboration positions the project as a theatrical horror event unlike anything previously seen in Indian cinema.

While plot and director details remain under wraps, the film is being described as a mass entertainer that blends horror, a gripping love story, and a thriller-like narrative. The title is set to be unveiled soon, and the announcement of the female lead is expected shortly.

Ahan Shetty’s New Direction

After making his debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tadap, Ahan Shetty quickly carved his space as a bankable star in massy cinema. He will next be seen in the big-ticket patriotic drama Border 2, co-starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan, scheduled for Republic Day 2026.

With this new horror film, however, Ahan takes a sharp turn from romance and patriotism to dark, genre-defining storytelling, marking his boldest career choice yet.

Makers Behind the Film

The project is spearheaded by Khyati Madaan, who launched Not Out Entertainment earlier this year with a mission to revive Hindi theatrical cinema through genre-driven narratives. With over a decade of industry experience at Red Chillies Entertainment, Disney India, and Maddock Films, Madaan is already building a diverse slate that includes Abhootpurva (a romantic horror comedy) and a slice-of-life drama directed by Habib Faisal (Do Dooni Chaar, Ishaqzaade).

Joining her is Prashant Gunjalkar, founder of Pals & Peers, who brings decades of expertise in talent management, brand collaborations, and event-driven entertainment.

A New Chapter for Hindi Cinema

By merging a national tragedy backdrop with horror and mainstream entertainment, the film aims to deliver a massy theatrical experience that Hindi audiences have long been craving. With Shroff’s young star power, Graham’s horror pedigree, and the backing of experienced producers, this project could well mark a turning point in India’s genre cinema.