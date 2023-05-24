Anandibaa Aur Emily fame actor Manav Soneji to play a comic role in Amazon Mini Tv's series 'School Friend'

Actor Manav Soneji, who was seen in the TV shows like 'Anandibaa Aur Emily', 'Kaatelal & Sons', 'Mere Sai', 'Akbar', 'Tedi Medhi Family', 'Badi Door Se Aaye Hai', AdhaFULL', 'Gumraah 5' and Amazon Mini Tv's web series 'Crime Aaj Kal', now set to feature in light hearted comedy web series 'School Friend' on Amazon Mini TV.

Talking about the role Manav shares, "It's a comedy and fun loving character who always laughing and cracking jokes around. He loves his friends and is a kind hearted person. I love playing comedy characters as I am very comfortable playing it."

Informing about how he landed into the role, he mentioned, "Casting director Dimple Mewara ma'am called me for this character, while reading the script I knew that somehow I have to crack it because I loved the character! Our director Sahil Sir wanted me to cut my hair, I had long hair before so had to cut my hair way to short for this one! This was my third web series with Rusk media."

Sharing about the show he says, "Show is all about Friendship, Comedy, Love, Fights, Madness and the fun we all had in our school, I believe the time we spend in our school, it stays for ever with us. Audience are going to love it because of the concept itself. I'm sure watching this show, many of them will be like, "Yeh humne bhi school me kiya tha."

Describing his working experience he states, "It was fun but at a point I missed my school days and school friends while shooting, I remember it was our farewell and I was the first person to cry because I knew no one is going to meet again after this. I was right! It's sad while growing up we don't even know where our school friends are. Maybe that's Life! It's always a blessing to work with such a wonderful team, I will always be thankful to Rusk Media for giving me this opportunity and trusting me for one of the leads."