Anupama urges audiences to support female-centric films in theatres
Actress Anupama Parameswaran, who made her Malayalam debut with Premam and later rose to prominence in Telugu cinema with A Aa, is set to headline a female-centric film titled Paradha. Speaking about the challenges of making such films, Anupama highlighted a growing trend—audiences show interest in watching female-led stories on OTT platforms but are often reluctant to visit theatres for them.
“Commercial viability is a big hurdle,” she explained. “Many female-centric films end up on OTT because they struggle to draw theatre audiences. But movies like Arundathi and Bhaagmathi proved that such stories can succeed on the big screen. Paradha has everything audiences expect from a good film—it’s just led by a female star. I may not have typical hero-style fights, but we have a strong, engaging story.”
Anupama stressed that female-led projects must also be presented in a commercial format to survive theatrically. She urged viewers to give Paradha a chance if they hear positive word of mouth.
The film’s cast includes Darshana Rajendran, Rag Mayur, Sangitha Krish, Rajendra Prasad, and Harsha Vardhan. Produced by Vijay Donkada, Sreenivasulu PV, and Sridhar Makkuva under Ananda Media, it is directed by Praveen Kandregula.