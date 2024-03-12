Anushka Shetty joins the sets of her debut Malayalam film ‘Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer’

The anticipation surrounding actress Anushka Shetty's upcoming projects continues to build as she recently joined the sets of the Malayalam film "Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer." The announcement of Anushka's involvement in the film had already created a buzz, and her presence on the sets has added to the excitement among fans.

Directed by Rojin Thomas, "Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer" is expected to showcase a unique storyline, and reports suggest that Anushka Shetty will be taking on a negative role, bringing a new dimension to her versatile repertoire. Photos circulating online capture the actress in candid moments with the film's team, fueling enthusiasm about the project.





Produced by Gokulam Gopalan and written by Ramanand, the film is gaining attention not only for its star cast but also for the creative collaboration that promises to deliver an engaging cinematic experience. Rahul Subramanian has been roped in as the music director, adding another layer of anticipation for the film's soundtrack.



Anushka Shetty, known for her impactful performances, has been diversifying her roles across languages, and "Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer" marks her venture into Malayalam cinema once again. Fans are eager to witness her portrayal of a negative character, as it adds a fresh and intriguing element to the storyline.





Simultaneously, Anushka is also engaged in another project under the direction of Krish Jagarlamudi, who previously collaborated with her on the critically acclaimed film "Vedam." As details about both projects gradually unfold, fans can expect a captivating cinematic journey with Anushka Shetty at the forefront, showcasing her acting prowess and versatility on the big screen.

