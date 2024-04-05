Live
Just In
Aparna Das Wedding Announcement! Malayalam Actress Marries Co-Star Deepak Parambol
Malayalam actress Aparna Das weds actor Deepak Parambol on April 24th, joining the trend of South Indian actresses finding love! Their leaked wedding invite sparked the news.
The wedding season seems to be in full swing for South Indian actresses! Following the footsteps of Lavanya Tripathi, Rakul Preet Singh, and others, Malayalam actress Aparna Das is next in line to tie the knot.
Movie buffs might remember Aparna from her Telugu debut in "Adikesava" last year, where she played Vaishnav Tej's sister. Though the movie itself didn't set the box office on fire, it marked Aparna's entry into Telugu cinema.
But now, the spotlight is on Aparna for a much more personal reason - her upcoming wedding! Images from her wedding magazine have been creating a buzz on social media, revealing that she's set to marry actor Deepak Parambol. Deepak is familiar to audiences for his work in Malayalam films and web series, with his recent project being the Malayalam film "Manjimal Boys."
The wedding bells are scheduled to chime on April 24th in Vadakanchery, Kerala. Interestingly, reports suggest that Aparna and Deepak have shared the screen in Malayalam movies before. This news has sent a wave of excitement through fans of Malayalam cinema, who are eagerly looking forward to celebrating the couple's special day. It seems like Malayalam cinema is all set to witness a beautiful wedding, and we wish Aparna and Deepak all the very best for their future together!