Arjun Reddy Fame Rahul Ramakrishna Is Blessed With A Baby Boy…

Tollywood's young actor Rahul Ramakrishna who is known for his mark comedy is blessed with a baby boy. He recently got engaged to his girlfriend Haritha and now the couple happily welcomed the little prince into their lives.



He shared the happy news through social media to all his fans by sharing a glimpse of the little one… Take a look!

Along with sharing the pic of his little one, he also wrote, "Boy. Sankranthi release."

Rahul is receiving congratulatory messages from all his fans and co-stars on this special occasion. At present, he is in the best phase of his career and is lined up with half-a-dozen movies in his kitty. After Vijay Devarakonda's Arjun Reddy turned into a blockbuster, from then he had no look back. He was part of Rajamouli's RRR movie too!