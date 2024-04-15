‘Avesham’racing towards 100 crore club

The Malayalam film industry continues its winning streak in the first quarter of 2024, setting new records and raising the bar for Indian cinema. With blockbusters like "Premalu," "Manjummel Boys," and "The Goat Life" already crossing the prestigious 100 crore mark, the industry's success rate has soared.

Joining the league of superhits is "Avesham," an action comedy film starring Fahadh Faasil and directed by Jithu Madhavan, renowned for his blockbuster "Romancham." From the outset, "Avesham" garnered immense buzz and received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

As the film races towards the coveted 100 crore club, it's poised to make history. Currently, on the verge of surpassing 50 crores in global gross, "Avesham" is witnessing exceptional advance bookings, even for its Monday screenings. The film's success isn't confined to domestic markets; it's also making waves internationally, promising a comfortable journey to the 100 crore milestone.

Produced by Nazriya, "Avesham" exemplifies the Malayalam industry's prowess in delivering quality entertainment that resonates with audiences worldwide. With its stellar cast, engaging storyline, and impeccable direction, the film is poised to leave a lasting impact on the box office, solidifying Malayalam cinema's dominance in the Indian film landscape.