Bachchan Actress Exudes Oomph In Pillow Challenge

Creative juices seem to be flowing unlimited, thanks to the currently imposed. People are coming up with several ideas to keep themselves occupied. while a few have gotten busy cooking, cleaning the house and even sleeping to get the much-needed rest. Some others are teaming up with friends to do a campaign, an activity or even give tips on staying safe during the pandemic.

Now, we all told you earlier too that celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and even the new joinee Kareena Kapoor are super active on social media. Bebo is rocking it on Instagram and namma Kannada actors too are not far behind. While a few are sharing pictures of their pets and just lazing around, Bachchan actress Parul Yadav has set the temperatures soaring on social media with a new kind of a challenge. Called the Pillow Challenge, even Hollywood actors like Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway have taken to it. All we can say is well done, Parul.

Paril posted a series of pictures in which she rocks the look and says,I am not out of clothes because I am a conscientious launderer. But this challenge is just too cute to pass up!! (sic).







