Balayya wants to play hero in Rajamouli’s film, villain in Sandeep Vanga’s

In a candid moment on the latest episode of Unstoppable with NBK Season 4, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, the legendary actor made an exciting revelation about his dream roles in upcoming films. The charismatic star shared that, given the opportunity, he would love to portray the hero in a film by SS Rajamouli, one of the most renowned directors in Indian cinema, and the villain in a film by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the creator of the highly successful Arjun Reddy.

Balakrishna’s comments, made during a lively conversation with guests Naveen Polishetty and Sreeleela, caught everyone’s attention. The legendary actor expressed his admiration for both directors and their distinct cinematic styles. Rajamouli’s grand scale of filmmaking and intense narratives have garnered him global recognition, while Vanga’s ability to create intense, character-driven stories with a raw edge has resonated with audiences.





The statement added an interesting twist to the ongoing episode, which was filled with playful banter and shocking revelations. Balakrishna, dressed as a scientist in a nod to his iconic role in Aditya 369, also shared the exciting news of the sequel Aditya 999, which is set for release in 2025, starring his son Mokshagna in the lead.

While fans were still reeling from this announcement, the episode also offered glimpses into the personal lives of the guests. From Naveen Polishetty’s early struggles to Sreeleela’s soulful veena performance, the episode was a treat for viewers, showcasing a delightful mix of entertainment, insights, and heartwarming moments.