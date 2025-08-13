‘Bhadrakali’ release date announced

After the success of ‘Margan’, which entertained the Telugu audience, Vijay Antony is coming up with another powerful project, ‘Bhadrakali’. This film, which will be a landmark movie for Vijay Antony, is directed by Arun Prabhu and produced by Ramanjaneyulu Jawvaji under the banner of Sarvanth Ram Creations. The project is being presented by Vijay Antony Film Corporation and Meera Vijay Antony.

The makers have announced that the film, a rugged political action thriller, will release on September 19. Asian Suresh Entertainments, which led the Telugu film ‘Margan’ to success, will also release this film in Telugu. There is a strong buzz about the project with the support of Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media. The teaser that has already been released has received a very good response.

Vaagai Chandrasekhar, Sunil Krishnapani, Sel Murugan, Trupti Ravindra, Kiran, Rini Batt, Riya Jithu, and Master Keshav are playing key roles in this film.

A top technical team is working on the project: Shelly Callist is the DOP, Vijay Antony himself is providing the music, Raymond Derrick is the editor, Rajasekhar is the fight master, Sriraman is the art director, and Rajasekhar Reddy has written the dialogues in Telugu.