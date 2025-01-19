‘Bhairavam’ teaser is just around the corner

The much-anticipated film Bhairavam, starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Nara Rohit, and Manchu Manoj, is gearing up for its next big reveal. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by KK Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts, Bhairavam has been making waves even before its release, thanks to its powerful first look posters and a chart-topping first single, "O Vennela."

The makers have now confirmed that the teaser for the film will be launched on January 20, building even more excitement for the project. The teaser announcement poster, which features the lead actors in intense and fierce avatars, has already created a strong impact on audiences and fans alike.

In addition to the male leads, Bhairavam also stars Aditi Shankar, Divya Pillai, and Anandi in pivotal roles, adding further star power to the cast. The film promises a thrilling and high-octane experience, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

The film’s music is composed by Sri Charan Pakala, while the cinematography is handled by Hari K Vedantham. The editing is done by Chhota K Prasad, with Brahma Kadali taking care of the production design. The film’s dialogues are penned by Satyarshi and Thoom Venkat. With the teaser just around the corner, Bhairavam is definitely one to watch out for in the coming months.