Big News: Vijay Teams Up With Lokesh Kanagaraj For The Second Time For His 67th Movie

Kollywood's ace actor Vijay's 'Master' movie turned into a blockbuster with its intense content. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj perfectly portrayed Thalapathy Vijay and treated all his fans. Now, once again the duo is teaming up for Vijay's 67th movie. Lokesh shared a pic with Vijay on his Twitter page and shared this good news…

Good evening guys! More than happy to join hands with @actorvijay na once again ❤️ 🔥#Thalapathy67 🤜🏻🤛🏻 pic.twitter.com/4op68OjcPi — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 30, 2023

Along with sharing the pic, he also wrote, "Good evening guys! More than happy to join hands with @actorvijayna once again #Thalapathy67".

Lokesh and Vijay looked awesome in this pics locking their hands with the bracelets.

Even the makers of this movie confirmed this news through an official post on social media…

The one & the only brand #Thalapathy67, is proudly presented by @7screenstudio 🔥 We are excited in officially bringing you the announcement of our most prestigious project ♥️ We are delighted to collaborate with #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir, for the third time. @Dir_Lokesh pic.twitter.com/0YMCbVbm97 — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) January 30, 2023

Along with sharing the note, they also wrote, "The one & the only brand #Thalapathy67, is proudly presented by @7screenstudio. We are excited in officially bringing you the announcement of our most prestigious project. We are delighted to collaborate with #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir, for the third time. @Dir_Lokesh".

The note reads, "#THALAPATHY 67 PRESS RELEASE

7 Screen Studio is excited in officially bringing you the announcement of our prestigious project. Following the blockbuster success of Master and Varisu, we are delighted and proud to collaborate with Thalapathy Vijay sir, for the third time.

The project, tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 67', is directed by the 'master' craftsman Lokesh Kanagaraj, produced by S S Lalit Kumar and Co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. The shoot commenced on 2nd January, 2023 and is progressing at a brisk pace.

The project marks the reunion of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, after the massive success in their previous outing 'Master'.

Besides delivering the chartbuster albums in Kaththi, Master and Beast, 'Thalapathy 67' will be Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander's fourth association with Thalapathy Vijay sir.

Following are the technical crew details of 'Thalapathy 67',

DOP - Manoj Paramahamsa, Action - Anbariv, Editing - Philomin Raj, Art N. Sathees Kumar, Choreography - Dinesh,

Dialogue writers - Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar & Deeraj Vaidy, Executive Producer - Ramkumar Balasubramanian.

Further details regarding the cast and crew of 'Thalapathy 67', will be announced soon. We seek all your blessings, wishes and support for Thalapathy67.

With love,

Team Thalapathy67

@7screenstudio".

This is the second collaboration of Vijay and Lokesh after Master movie. The tunes will be scored by young music director Anirudh Ravichander and it will his fourth collaboration with Vijay.