Live
- Kotak Mahindra vows fix after RBI action
- Banks failing to tap fintech: Ashneer
- AAP major beneficiary of proceeds of crime, ED tells SC
- India aims for $1-trn goods export by 2030
- Swiggy to raise $1.2 bn via IPO
- Salesforce takes up CSR activity
- Vodafone Idea raises Rs 18K cr
- Mkts rise for fifth day in a row on banking, metal stocks surge
- HC directs MLA disqualification pleas to be sent to Speaker, adjourns hearing to April 29
- Biju Menon set to give a re-entry into Tamil cinema after 14 years
Just In
Biju Menon set to give a re-entry into Tamil cinema after 14 years
Following recent speculation, National Award-winning actor Biju Menon has officially confirmed his involvement in Sivakarthikeyan's highly anticipated...
Following recent speculation, National Award-winning actor Biju Menon has officially confirmed his involvement in Sivakarthikeyan's highly anticipated 23rd film, under the direction of AR Murugadoss.
Today, Biju Menon announced his pivotal role in the project, emphasizing its magnitude and his commitment by allocating dates for a year-long shoot. He further disclosed that his character will feature prominently throughout the duration of the movie.
After a 14-year hiatus from Tamil cinema since his appearance in Porkkalam, Biju Menon returns to the industry with this action-packed venture alongside the esteemed combination of Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss. The film, tentatively titled SK 23, also stars the talented Rukmini Vasanth as the leading lady.
Adding to the anticipation, rumors suggest that renowned action star Vidyut Jammwal is set to portray the antagonist in the film, adding further excitement to the project. Produced by NV Prasad of Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film boasts Anirudh Ravichander as its music director, promising a stellar soundtrack to complement the thrilling narrative.