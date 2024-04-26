Biju Menon set to give a re-entry into Tamil cinema after 14 years

Following recent speculation, National Award-winning actor Biju Menon has officially confirmed his involvement in Sivakarthikeyan's highly anticipated 23rd film, under the direction of AR Murugadoss.

Today, Biju Menon announced his pivotal role in the project, emphasizing its magnitude and his commitment by allocating dates for a year-long shoot. He further disclosed that his character will feature prominently throughout the duration of the movie.









After a 14-year hiatus from Tamil cinema since his appearance in Porkkalam, Biju Menon returns to the industry with this action-packed venture alongside the esteemed combination of Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss. The film, tentatively titled SK 23, also stars the talented Rukmini Vasanth as the leading lady.



Adding to the anticipation, rumors suggest that renowned action star Vidyut Jammwal is set to portray the antagonist in the film, adding further excitement to the project. Produced by NV Prasad of Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film boasts Anirudh Ravichander as its music director, promising a stellar soundtrack to complement the thrilling narrative.