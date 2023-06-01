Lavanya Tripathi Biography: Age, Personal life, Career, Physical Appearance, Marriage, Movies, Serials, Photos

Lavanya Tripathi Biography:

Lavanya Tripathi, a renowned actress and model in the South Indian film industry, hails from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India. She primarily works in Tamil and Telugu films.

Lavanya Tripathi Personal Life:

Born on December 15, 1990, Lavanya follows the Hindu religion. Her father, Tiwari, is a respected high court lawyer, while her mother, Kiran Bala Tiwari, is a retired school teacher. Lavanya has two elder siblings, a brother and a sister. She pursued her schooling at Marshall School in Dehradun and later completed her graduation from Rishi Dayaram National College.

Lavanya Tripathi Career:

Lavanya Tripathi embarked on her career as a model before venturing into the world of cinema. Alongside her film appearances, she has graced numerous commercial ads for well-known brands such as Fair & Lovely and Binani Cement. In 2012, she marked her acting debut with the Telugu film Andala Rakshasi. Furthermore, Lavanya also explored the realm of television, making her first appearance in the Hindi serial Ssshhhh...Koi Hai. With an extensive filmography, her most recent role was in the Telugu movie Chaavu Kaburu Challaga. In this article, we'll delve into the actress's remarkable achievements, accolades, and the records she has set throughout her career.

Lavanya Tripathi Physical Appearance:

Lavanya Tripathi is currently 32 years old, standing at a height of 5 feet 5 inches and weighing approximately 58 kg. As per social media reports, she maintains a single and unmarried marital status.

Lavanya Tripathi Marriage:

Tollywood actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have been rumored to be in a relationship for several years, although they have consistently maintained that they are close friends. Recent reports from IndiaToday.in indicate that the couple is planning to get engaged on June 9, with the wedding to follow at an undisclosed date. The engagement ceremony is expected to be an intimate affair, with only close family members in attendance, either at their home or a venue in Hyderabad.

Lavanya Tripathi Serials and TV Shows:

Lavanya Tripathi has appeared in various serials and TV shows throughout her career. Here is a list of her notable works:

Ssshhhh...Koi Hai (2006-2009) - Hindi series

CID (2007-2010)

Get Gorgeous (2008) - Contestant

Pyaar Ka Bandhan (2009-2010) - portraying the characters of Mishti Das and Araina Rai

Lavanya Tripathi Movies:

Andala Rakshasi

Doosukeltha

Bramman

Manam

Bhale Bhale Magadivoy

Soggade Chinni Nayana

Lacchimdeviki O Lekkundi

Srirastu Subhamastu

Mister

Radha

Yuddham Sharanam

Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi

Maayavan

Inttelligent

Antariksham 9000 KMPH

Arjun Suravaram

A1 Express

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga

Lavanya Tripathi Photos and Videos: