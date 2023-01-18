Megastar Chiranjeevi Biography: The Iconic Indian Film Actor and Politician

Chiranjeevi, also known as Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, is a popular Indian film actor and politician. He was born on August 22, 1955 in Mogalthur, Andhra Pradesh, India. He began his career in the film industry as a supporting actor in 1978 and went on to become one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema, also known as Tollywood.





Chiranjeevi started his acting career with the film "Punadhirallu" in 1978. He then went on to star in several successful films such as "Khaidi," "Mantri Gari Viyyankudu," "Rusthum," "Challenge," and "Magadheerudu." He also played lead roles in several blockbuster hits such as "Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari," "Gharana Mogudu, "Indra," and "Shankar Dada MBBS."





In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Chiranjeevi established himself as one of the leading actors in Tollywood and was referred to as the "Mega Star" of Telugu cinema. He also won several awards for his performances, including the Nandi Award for Best Actor for his roles in "Khaidi" and "Magadheerudu."





In addition to his successful career in the film industry, Chiranjeevi also ventured into politics. In 2008, he founded the Praja Rajyam Party and contested in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. Despite not winning the elections, his party emerged as the third largest party in the state. In 2011, his party merged with the Indian National Congress.





In 2012, Chiranjeevi was awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian awards, for his contributions to the Indian film industry.



Chiranjeevi returned to acting after a long hiatus with his 150th film "Khaidi No 150" which was a blockbuster hit and grossed over 250 crores. He has also acted in his 151st film "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy" which also was a blockbuster hit. His Recent release Waltair Veerayya Getting Blockbuster Collections.





Chiranjeevi has also been actively involved in various charitable activities throughout his career. He established the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, which focuses on providing education and healthcare to underprivileged children and women. He has also been a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and has been actively involved in promoting various social causes.





In conclusion, Chiranjeevi is a prominent figure in the Indian film industry and has made significant contributions to Telugu cinema. He has also been actively involved in politics and charitable causes. With a career spanning over four decades, he remains one of the most popular and respected actors in the Indian film industry.



List of Chiranjeevi Movies:

154 Waltair Veerayya 2023

153 God Father 2022

152 Acharya 2022

151 Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy 2019

150 Kaidi No.150 2017

149 Magadheera 2009

148 Shankar Dada

Zindabad 2007

147 Stalin 2006

146 Jai Chiranjeeva 2005

145 Andarivaadu 2005

144 Shankar Dada

MBBS 2004

143 Anji 2004

142 Tagore 2003

141 Indra 2002

140 Daddy 2001

139 Sri Manjunatha 2001

138 Mrugaraju 2001

137 Hands Up! 2000

136 Annayya 2000

135 Iddaru Mitrulu 1999

134 Sneham Kosam 1999

133 Chudalani Vundi 1998

132 Bavagaru Bagunnara 1998

131 Master 1997

130 Hitler 1997

129 Sipayi 1996

128 Rikshavodu 1995

127 Big Boss 1995

126 Alluda Majaka 1995

125 The Gentleman 1994

124 S.P. Parshuram 1994

123 Mugguru Monagallu 1994

122 Mechanic Alludu 1993

121 Muta Mesthri 1993

120 Aapathbandavudu 1992

119 Aaj Ka Goonda Raj 1992

118 Gharana Mogudu 1992

117 Rowdy Alludu 1991

116 Gang Leader 1991

115 Stuartpuram Police

Station 1991

114 Raja Vikramarka 1990

113 Pratibandh 1990

112 Kodama Simham 1990

111 Jagadeka Veerudu

Athiloka Sundari 1990

110 Kondaveeti Donga 1990

109 Lankeshwarudu 1989

108 Mappillai 1989

107 Rudranetra 1989

106 State Rowdy 1989

105 Athaku Yamudu

Ammayiki Mogudu 1989

104 Yudda Bhoomi 1988

103 Trinetrudu 1988

102 Marana Mrudangam 1988

101 Khaidi No. 786 1988

100 Yamudiki Mogudu 1988

99 Rudraveena 1988

98 Manchi Donga 1988

97 Jebu Donga 1987

96 Swayam Krushi 1987

95 Pasivad Pranam 1987

94 Chakravarthy 1987

93 Trimurtulu 1987

92 Aradhana 1987

91 Donga Mogudu 1987

90 Chanakya Shapadham 1986

89 Dhairyavanthudu 1986

88 Rakshasudu 1986

87 Chantabbai 1986

86 Veta 1986

85 Magadheerudu 1986

84 Kondaveeti Raja 1986

83 Kirathakadu 1986

82 Vijetha 1985

81 Adavi Donga 1985

80 Raktha Sindhuram 1985

79 Puli 1985

78 Jwala 1985

77 Chiranjeevi 1985

76 Donga 1985

75 Chattamtho Poratam 1985

74 Rustum 1984

73 Agni Gundam 1984

72 Naagu 1984

71 Intiguttu 1984

70 Challenge 1984

69 Mahanagaramlo Mayagadu 1984

68 Devanthakuku 1984

67 Hero 1984

66 Goonda 1984

65 Alludu Vasthunnaru 1984

64 Sangharshana 1983

63 Manthri Gari Viyyankudu 1983

62 Khaidi 1983

61 Simhapuri Simham 1983

60 Roshagadu 1983

59 Maga Maharaju 1983

58 Maa Inti Premayanam 1983

57 Gudachari No.1 1983

56 Puli Bebbuli 1983

55 Shivudu Shivudu Shivudu 1983

54 Aalaya Sikharam 1983

53 Abhilasha 1983

52 Palletoori Monagadu 1983

51 Prema Pichollu 1983

50 Bandhalu Anubandhalu 1982

49 Manchu Pallaki 1982

48 Mondi Ghatam 1982

47 Yamakinkarudu 1982

46 Billa Ranga 1982

45 Patnam Vachina

Pativrathalu 1982

44 Tingu Rangadu 1982

43 Radha My Darling 1982

42 Sita Devi 1982

41 Idi Pellantara 1982

40 Subhalekha 1982

39 Intlo Ramayya Veedilo

Krishnayya 1982

38 Kirayi Rowdylu 1981

37 Chattaniki Kallu Levu 1981

36 Priya 1981

35 Ranuva Veeran 1981

34 Srirasthu Subhamathu 1981

33 Rani Kasula Rangamma 1981

32 Ooriki Ichina Maata 1981

31 Nyayam Kavali 1981

30 Tirugu Leni Manishi 1981

29 Todu Dongalu 1981

28 47 Natkal/47 Rojulu 1981

27 Parvathi Parameshwarulu 1981

26 Prema Natakam 1981

25 Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu 1981

24 Raktha Bandham 1980

23 Mogudu Kaavali 1980

22 Prema Tarangalu 1980

21 Love in Singapore 1980

20 Thathayya Premaleelau 1980

19 kaali 1980

18 Nakili Manishi 1980

17 Punnami Naagu 1980

16 Mosagadu 1980

15 Jathara 1980

14 Aarani Mantalu 1980

13 ChandiPriya 1980

12 Kottapeta Rowdy 1980

11 Anni Sanskaram 1980

10 Kothala Raayudu 1979

9 Sri Rambantu 1979

8 Idi Katha Kaadu 1979

7 Punadhirallu 1979

6 I Love You 1979

5 Kotta Alludu 1979

4 Kukka Katuku Cheppu Debba 1979

3 Tayaramma Bangarayya 1979

2 Mana Voori Paandavu 1978

1 Pranam Khareedu 1978







