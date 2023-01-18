Megastar Chiranjeevi Biography: The Iconic Indian Film Actor and Politician
Chiranjeevi, also known as Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, is a popular Indian film actor and politician. He was born on August 22, 1955 in Mogalthur, Andhra Pradesh, India. He began his career in the film industry as a supporting actor in 1978 and went on to become one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema, also known as Tollywood.
Chiranjeevi started his acting career with the film "Punadhirallu" in 1978. He then went on to star in several successful films such as "Khaidi," "Mantri Gari Viyyankudu," "Rusthum," "Challenge," and "Magadheerudu." He also played lead roles in several blockbuster hits such as "Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari," "Gharana Mogudu, "Indra," and "Shankar Dada MBBS."
In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Chiranjeevi established himself as one of the leading actors in Tollywood and was referred to as the "Mega Star" of Telugu cinema. He also won several awards for his performances, including the Nandi Award for Best Actor for his roles in "Khaidi" and "Magadheerudu."
In addition to his successful career in the film industry, Chiranjeevi also ventured into politics. In 2008, he founded the Praja Rajyam Party and contested in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. Despite not winning the elections, his party emerged as the third largest party in the state. In 2011, his party merged with the Indian National Congress.
In 2012, Chiranjeevi was awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian awards, for his contributions to the Indian film industry.
Chiranjeevi returned to acting after a long hiatus with his 150th film "Khaidi No 150" which was a blockbuster hit and grossed over 250 crores. He has also acted in his 151st film "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy" which also was a blockbuster hit. His Recent release Waltair Veerayya Getting Blockbuster Collections.
Chiranjeevi has also been actively involved in various charitable activities throughout his career. He established the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, which focuses on providing education and healthcare to underprivileged children and women. He has also been a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and has been actively involved in promoting various social causes.
In conclusion, Chiranjeevi is a prominent figure in the Indian film industry and has made significant contributions to Telugu cinema. He has also been actively involved in politics and charitable causes. With a career spanning over four decades, he remains one of the most popular and respected actors in the Indian film industry.
