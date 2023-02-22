S.S Thaman Biography: Age, Family, Siblings, Career, Awards

S.S Thaman Biography:

S.S Thaman is an Indian composer, record producer, music director, and film actor. He has worked in various film industries including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema.

S.S Thaman was born on November 16th, 1983 in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh, India.

Thaman's parents are Siva Kumar Ghantasala and Savitri Ghantasala, and he has a sibling named Sai Ganesh. He is married to a playback singer named Sri Vardhini.





Thaman's career in music began at a young age when he joined Ilaiyaraaja's brother, G Anand, as a rhythm pad musician at the age of nine. However, when he lost his father at the age of 13, he had to quit studying and turn his hobby into a career to support his family.

He later joined the Raj-Koti team and worked on sixty films for three years. After that, he collaborated with M. M. Keeravani for three years and worked on thirty films. Thaman has also worked with other composers such as Vandemataram Srinivas, Chakri, R.P. Patnaik, and Devi Sri Prasad.

The most significant period of Thaman's career was when he worked under Manisharma for 6 1⁄2 years and contributed to the music of 80 films.

Before starting his solo career, Thaman spent 14 years working on rhythm and keyboard programming for other musicians.

Thaman's big break as a musician came when he auditioned for the film Boys and was selected to play the drums. He also helped with the film's background score, which marked the beginning of his successful career as a music composer.





S.S. Thaman has won several awards for his work in the Indian film industry. He received the South Indian International Movie Award (SIIMA) for Best Music Director for the movie Dookudu in 2011, and also won the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director in Telugu for the same movie.

In addition to his work as a music director, Thaman has also won accolades for his singing. He won the SIIMA Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song "Sir Osthara" from the movie Businessman in 2012.

Thaman's songs have also been recognized for their popularity and impact. He won the SIIMA Award for the Most Streaming Song for the "Aagadu" title song from the movie Aagadu in 2016.

Other awards Thaman has received include the Best Music Director award at the Hyderabad Times Film Awards and MAA Music Awards in 2011 for Dookudu, as well as the TSR TV9 Best Music Director award for Dookudu in 2011-2012 and for Sarrainodu and Srirasthu Subhamasthu in 2015-2016. He also won the Gama Award in 2016 for Best Love Song for "Nuvve Nuvve" from the movie Kick 2.





