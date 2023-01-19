Vijay Thalapathy Biography: The Rise of the Tamil Cinema Star and Philanthropist

Vijay, also known as Thalapathy, is an Indian actor and singer who has appeared in over 60 films. He made his debut as a lead actor in the 1992 film Naalaiya Theerpu and has since starred in a number of successful films across various genres.





Vijay was born on June 22, 1974 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. He is the son of S. A. Chandrasekhar, a filmmaker, and Shoba Chandrasekhar, a playback singer. He has a sister named Vidhya Chandrasekhar.





Vijay began his acting career as a child actor in his father's films, appearing in a small role in the 1984 film Vetri. He made his debut as a lead actor in the 1992 film Naalaiya Theerpu, which was directed by his father.





Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Vijay appeared in a number of Tamil films, many of which were successful at the box office. Some of his notable films from this period include Poove Unakkaga (1996), Kadhalukku Mariyadhai (1997), and Thulladha Manamum Thullum (1999).





In the early 2000s, Vijay began to appear in more critically acclaimed films, including Ghilli (2004), Pokiri (2007) and Velayudham (2011). These films helped to establish him as one of the leading actors in the Tamil film industry.





In addition to his acting career, Vijay is also a successful playback singer. He has sung a number of songs for his films, including "Selfie Pulla" from Kaththi (2014) and "Verithanam" from Bigil (2019).



He Also Acted in Master, Beast, Varisu

Vijay is also known for his philanthropic work. He has been involved in various charitable organizations, including the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, which works for the welfare of the people.





Vijay is also known for his political views and he has been vocal about various social issues through his films.



Vijay has won several awards throughout his career, including four Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, five Vijay Awards, and three Edison Awards. He has also been honored with several honorary doctorates from universities in Tamil Nadu.





In conclusion, Vijay is one of the most popular and successful actors in the Tamil film industry. He has appeared in over 60 films and has established himself as a leading actor in the industry. He is also a successful playback singer and known for his philanthropic work. His contribution to Tamil Cinema will always be remembered in history.



List of Vijay Thalapathy Movies:

Vetri

Kudumbam

Naan Sigappu Manithan

Vasantha Raagam

Sattam Oru Vilaiyattu

Ithu Engal Neethi

Naalaiya Theerpu

Sendhoorapandi

Rasigan

Deva

Rajavin Parvaiyile

Vishnu

Chandralekha

Coimbatore Mappillai

Poove Unakkaga

Vasantha Vaasal

Maanbumigu Maanavan

Selva

Kaalamellam Kaathiruppen

Love Today

Once More

Nerrukku Ner

Kadhalukku Mariyadhai

Ninaithen Vandhai

Priyamudan

Nilaave Vaa

Thulladha Manamum Thullum

Endrendrum Kadhal

Nenjinile

Minsara Kanna

Kannukkul Nilavu

Kushi

Priyamaanavale

Friends

Badri

Shahjahan

Thamizhan

Youth

Bagavathi

Vaseegara

Pudhiya Geethai

Thirumalai

Udhaya

Ghilli

Madhurey

Thirupaachi

Sukran

Sachein

Sivakasi

Aathi

Pokkiri

Azhagiya Tamil Magan

Kuruvi

Pandhayam

Villu

Vettaikaaran

Sura

Kaavalan

Velayudham

Nanban

Rowdy Rathore

Thuppakki

Thalaivaa

Jilla

Kaththi

Puli

Theri

Bairavaa

Mersal

Sarkar

Bigil

Master

Beast

Varisu