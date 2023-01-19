Vijay Thalapathy Biography: The Rise of the Tamil Cinema Star and Philanthropist
Vijay, also known as Thalapathy, is an Indian actor and singer who has appeared in over 60 films. He made his debut as a lead actor in the 1992 film Naalaiya Theerpu and has since starred in a number of successful films across various genres.
Vijay was born on June 22, 1974 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. He is the son of S. A. Chandrasekhar, a filmmaker, and Shoba Chandrasekhar, a playback singer. He has a sister named Vidhya Chandrasekhar.
Vijay began his acting career as a child actor in his father's films, appearing in a small role in the 1984 film Vetri. He made his debut as a lead actor in the 1992 film Naalaiya Theerpu, which was directed by his father.
Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Vijay appeared in a number of Tamil films, many of which were successful at the box office. Some of his notable films from this period include Poove Unakkaga (1996), Kadhalukku Mariyadhai (1997), and Thulladha Manamum Thullum (1999).
In the early 2000s, Vijay began to appear in more critically acclaimed films, including Ghilli (2004), Pokiri (2007) and Velayudham (2011). These films helped to establish him as one of the leading actors in the Tamil film industry.
In addition to his acting career, Vijay is also a successful playback singer. He has sung a number of songs for his films, including "Selfie Pulla" from Kaththi (2014) and "Verithanam" from Bigil (2019).
He Also Acted in Master, Beast, Varisu
Vijay is also known for his philanthropic work. He has been involved in various charitable organizations, including the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, which works for the welfare of the people.
Vijay is also known for his political views and he has been vocal about various social issues through his films.
Vijay has won several awards throughout his career, including four Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, five Vijay Awards, and three Edison Awards. He has also been honored with several honorary doctorates from universities in Tamil Nadu.
In conclusion, Vijay is one of the most popular and successful actors in the Tamil film industry. He has appeared in over 60 films and has established himself as a leading actor in the industry. He is also a successful playback singer and known for his philanthropic work. His contribution to Tamil Cinema will always be remembered in history.
List of Vijay Thalapathy Movies:
Vetri
Kudumbam
Naan Sigappu Manithan
Vasantha Raagam
Sattam Oru Vilaiyattu
Ithu Engal Neethi
Naalaiya Theerpu
Sendhoorapandi
Rasigan
Deva
Rajavin Parvaiyile
Vishnu
Chandralekha
Coimbatore Mappillai
Poove Unakkaga
Vasantha Vaasal
Maanbumigu Maanavan
Selva
Kaalamellam Kaathiruppen
Love Today
Once More
Nerrukku Ner
Kadhalukku Mariyadhai
Ninaithen Vandhai
Priyamudan
Nilaave Vaa
Thulladha Manamum Thullum
Endrendrum Kadhal
Nenjinile
Minsara Kanna
Kannukkul Nilavu
Kushi
Priyamaanavale
Friends
Badri
Shahjahan
Thamizhan
Youth
Bagavathi
Vaseegara
Pudhiya Geethai
Thirumalai
Udhaya
Ghilli
Madhurey
Thirupaachi
Sukran
Sachein
Sivakasi
Aathi
Pokkiri
Azhagiya Tamil Magan
Kuruvi
Pandhayam
Villu
Vettaikaaran
Sura
Kaavalan
Velayudham
Nanban
Rowdy Rathore
Thuppakki
Thalaivaa
Jilla
Kaththi
Puli
Theri
Bairavaa
Mersal
Sarkar
Bigil
Master
Beast
Varisu