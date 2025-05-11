‘Black, White & Gray - Love Kills’ review: Starts strong but fizzles out

SonyLIV’s Black, White & Gray – Love Kills kicks off with a compelling premise, wrapping viewers in the intriguing world of crime, class divide, and manipulation. The series, directed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabal, follows Daniel Gray, a determined journalist who begins documenting a complex murder case involving four deaths and one prime suspect – a young man from a financially disadvantaged background, portrayed by Mayur More.

Consisting of six episodes, the show lays its groundwork well. The accused, hailing from a poor family, falls for a rich girl whose father employs his own. Their secret one-night getaway triggers a chain of tragic events, beginning with the girl’s sudden collapse. Assuming she’s dead, panic ensues. What follows is a downward spiral involving three more murders, with the accused and the girl at the center of it all.

Initially, the series seems to promise a gritty, emotionally charged crime drama. It touches on themes like social discrimination, corruption, and the misuse of power by the elite – all through the lens of a suspenseful murder mystery. However, despite this strong thematic base, Love Kills begins to lose its narrative grip post the second episode. The suspense unravels, scenes begin to feel disjointed, and the writing falters in tying together the emotional and investigative threads.

Where the plot struggles, Mayur More’s performance emerges as the saving grace. He delivers one of his career-best performances, portraying vulnerability, confusion, and desperation with raw honesty. His ability to embody the scapegoated youth lends the series a much-needed emotional weight, even when the script fails to deliver.

The series makes an effort to spotlight societal issues like the stark division between rich and poor, the pressure to stay silent, and the dangerous consequences of lies spun into false narratives. Unfortunately, these messages are diluted by inconsistent pacing, poor editing, and lackluster direction. Black, White & Gray – Love Kills had the potential to be a standout crime thriller but ends up being a case of missed opportunity. While the intention was noble and the themes relevant, the weak execution and fragmented storytelling hold it back. Still, if you’re watching for performances, Mayur More alone is worth your time.