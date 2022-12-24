Bobby Deol Joins The Cast Of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Pawan Kalyan is part of ace filmmaker Krish's Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie. Being a periodic film that belongs to a fighter story, Pawan is also back to his martial arts practice after 20 long years. Already the shooting is in the half way and now Bollywood's ace actor Bobby Deol joined the cast. The makers shared a small video on social media and shared this news to all the netizens…



We are elated to welcome one of the biggest action stars of Indian Cinema and an actor par excellence, @thedeol into our #HariHaraVeeraMallu world. ▶️ https://t.co/FSvH8UdpJf pic.twitter.com/p0uZTsGAjq — Hari Hara Veera Mallu (@HHVMFilm) December 24, 2022

The video showcases Bobby Deol receiving a warm welcome in the sets of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He looked awesome sporting a black tee.



Well, speaking about the plot, Krish picked a 17th century Mughals and Qutub Shahi backdrop story. Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of a mythological hero in this most-awaited movie. Even the caption of the movie, 'The Legendary Heroic Outlaw' is all raising the expectations on this movie. Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. This movie is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada to give it a Pan Indian appeal. MM Keeravani will handle the music department.

Niddhi Agerwal is the lead actress of this movie and she is essaying the role of Panchami. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Adhitya Menon, Nargis Fakri, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Pujitha.

Well, Pawan Kalyan is also part of Harish Shankar's Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar will bankroll the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.