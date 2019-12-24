2019-the year women ruled the box office

Nowadays Bollywood films are moving from the clichéd hero-led films to more content-driven movies.

Filmmakers today do not shun from having a female actor in the lead cast. With the success of such films, it can be safely said that the audience is not complaining either. In the year 2019, too, Bollywood witnessed numerous female-centered films.

Here is look at some of the best female-oriented movies released in 2019

Mardaani 2

'Mardaani 2' starring Rani Mukerji traces the story of a man who goes on assaulting and murdering a woman and how Rani's character desperately tries to catch him.

The film is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Mardaani'. The film is widely anticipated by a lot of people due to the worldwide success of its predecessor.

Saand Ki Aankh

'Saand Ki Aankh' is probably one of the top woman-centric films to be made in Bollywood until now. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, the story is about two real-life octogenarian sharpshooters.

The film was reportedly an average hit at the box office. But Tushar Hiranandani's direction paired with the powerful dialogues in the film and a strong storyline is what makes the film a must-watch.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

'EkLadki Ko DekhaTohAisaLaga' starring Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor is one of the first films to showcase lesbian relationships at mainstream level.

The film traced the story of Sweety Chaudhary and her struggles in coming out to her family and society. The film was reportedly a hit at the box office.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' is an epic periodical drama film based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi. Rani Lakshmi Bai is one of the first female freedom fighters to start a rebellion against the British.

The film follows her life from her birth till she becomes one of the biggest warriors in the history of India.

Section 375

'Section 375' is an Indian courtroom drama film, directed by Ajay Bahl. The movie is based on Section 375 of Indian Penal Code laws. The film stars Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, and Rahul Bhat.

'Section 375' is a bold movie and an important movie that discusses a complex issue. In this movie, a Bollywood director Rohan Khurana (Rahul Bhat) gets arrested when assistant costume designer Anjali Dangle (Meera Chopra) accuses him of rape.