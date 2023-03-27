Advance Bookings are Open for 'Bholaa': Grab Your Tickets Now!

The makers of 'Bholaa', starring Ajay Devgn, announced on Sunday that advance bookings for the film are now open. The much-awaited movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 30.

The makers of 'Bholaa' describe it as having "definition-changing action sequences, deep emotional connections and a thrilling storyline", which has generated a lot of anticipation among audiences. The film has already received an overwhelming response for its IMAX 3D and 4DX ticket bookings, prompting the makers to open advance bookings from Sunday.

'Bholaa' is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit film "Kaithi", which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The plot revolves around an ex-convict (played by Karthi in the original) who tries to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia. In 'Bholaa', Ajay Devgn serves as both the director and lead actor. The film also features Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao. Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey with 'Bholaa' from March 30 in 2D, 3D, IMAX 3D and 4DX!