Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’ First Look Motion Poster Is Just Awesome

Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn is busy with a handful of movies. Along with the biopic of former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, he is also part of Kollywood's Kaithi remake. The movie is titled 'Bholaa' and off late, the makers dropped the motion first look poster on social media and raised expectations on it.



Even Ajay Devgn also shared the first look poster on his Twitter page… Take a look!

The motion poster showcases the close-up shots of Bholaa along with the handcuffs! Even the intense BGM also is awesome! Sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Ek Chattaan, Sau Shaitaan. Iss kalyug mein aa raha hai #Bholaa, 30th March 2023. #Bholaain3D #Tabu".

This is his first look poster… Ajay looked terrific with full beard and intense appeal.

Bholaa movie is directed by Ajay Devgn and it is being produced by himself in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar under the ADF Films, T-Series and Reliance Entertainments banners. It is also being made in 3D format! Tabu will essay a prominent role in this movie while Amala Paul and Abhishek Bachchan will essay cameo roles. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Amit Pandey, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal and Makarand Deshpande.

Along with this poster, the makers also unveiled the release date of Bholaa… It will hit the theatres on 30th March, 2023!

Being the sequel of Kaithi movie, there are a lot of expectations on it. Going with the plot, Police officers take the help of the prisoner to chase the smuggler's gang and then they help in reuniting with his daughter.

Speaking about the other movies of Ajay Devgn, he will be next seen in Maidaan and Naam movies. In Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, he is essaying a cameo role. Ajay will portray the title role in the Maidaan movie stepping into the shoes of legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim and Priyamani will be seen as the lead lady in this sports drama. Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh are roped into play the prominent roles. The director Amit Ravindranath will roll us back to the 1950s where we will be made to witness the golden days of the Indian football team.

Maidaan will be produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla under Zee Studios and Bayview Projects LLP banners.