Ajay Devgn's Passion for Total Filmmaking

Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn, who is preparing for the release of his forthcoming film 'Bholaa', recently expressed his enthusiasm for the process of work. During the trailer launch event for the film, scheduled to hit theaters on March 30, Ajay was asked whether he prefers acting or directing.

In response, Ajay revealed that he relishes the entire filmmaking process and cannot differentiate between acting and directing. He explained that the experience of waking up in the morning and going to work is what he enjoys the most, and both acting and directing are integral parts of this process. According to Ajay, the two are intertwined and cannot be enjoyed separately.

'Bholaa', an action-packed thriller, features a star-studded cast including Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao. The film is said to be a remake of the 2019 Tamil movie 'Kaithi', which featured Karthi in the lead role, along with Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan, and Dheena in pivotal roles.