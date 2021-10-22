Akshay Kumar's Shares a Stunning A Pic From The Sets Of Ram Setu Movie

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is busy with a handful of prestigious projects. Right from Sooryavanshi to Ram Setu, he is lined up with the most-awaited movies of the season. Right now, this Khiladi actor is busy with Ram Setu movie shooting. Off late, he took to his Twitter page and shared a beautiful picture from the sets and announced the wrap-up news of Ooty schedule.



In the photo - or in life - there's always that beautiful streak of light above dark clouds. Wrapped the Ooty schedule of #RamSetu. Hope the divine light always guides us through thick and thin. 🙏🏻@Asli_Jacqueline @ActorSatyaDev pic.twitter.com/L6vWn2H7bB — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 22, 2021

In this pic, all three lead actors of Ram Setu movie Akshay Kumar, Satyadev and Jacqueline Fernandez are enjoying the beauty of the blue sky! Along with sharing the pic, he also wrote, "In the photo - or in life - there's always that beautiful streak of light above dark clouds. Wrapped the Ooty schedule of #RamSetu. Hope the divine light always guides us through thick and thin."

Well, coming to Jacqueline, she also shared a beautiful pic from the sets of Ram Setu a couple of days ago and was happy being back to sets.

Feels great to be back on sets with team Ram Setu 🦋in my fav Ooty! Nature at its best 💙 @akshaykumar #RamSetu pic.twitter.com/BfSSLbfk5J — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) October 16, 2021

Akshay Kumar and Jac are seen lost enjoying the beauty of Ooty.

On the occasion of Diwali last year, Akshay made a special announcement regarding his upcoming movie 'Ram Setu'. This flick will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra and Akshay Kumar under Cape Of Good Films and Abundant Media banners. Well, the shooting was also kick-started on the Diwali festival last year and was scheduled to release on the same festival day next year.

It is all known that Lord Rama's Vanar Sena built Ram Setu to cross the sea to reach Lanka. Now, Akshay Kumar is all set once again to make us know the truth behind the bridge with this movie. It has Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha as the lead actresses.

Akshay Kumar will be seen as Lord Ram, Jacqueline will essay the role of Sita while Urmila will portray the role of Urmila and Satyadev will be her Laxman. Well, we need to wait to know the exact plot of the movie. Will it be the tale of epic Ramayana or anything else!

Ram Setu movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali next year i.e on 24th October, 2022.