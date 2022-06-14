Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Are Excited And Nervous At The Same Time Ahead Of The Brahmastra Trailer Release

As the trailer of Bollywood's most-awaited movie Brahmastra is all set to release tomorrow, the excitement is on the next level. Be it fans, movie buffs, makers or the lead actors, all of them are eagerly awaiting for the great moment. Ranbir and Alia shared their feelings with all their fans through small videos and asked their fans to witness the trailer without fail!

A special message from Isha ❤️ The trailer of Brahmāstra arrives tomorrow. Are you ready? 🔥#Brahmastra#AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/QfzTGeG5Xw — BRAHMĀSTRA (@BrahmastraFilm) June 14, 2022

In this video, Alia looked cool sporting in a yellow outfit and was excited ahead of the trailer release. She said, "Gentle but very forceful reminded that Brahmastra's trailer is releasing tomorrow. It's a very big deal and a very big moment for all of us. We are very excited. I haven't been sleeping for a week now cause I've been so nervous. I've seen the trailer like 25-30 times. It's a very big moment for me in a big way because it's not just a film. "The kind of efforts, love, attention, and focus that has gone into Brahmastra is kind of out of the world and over the years people have been asking me 'What's happening with Brahmastra, when is it releasing, how is it releasing, what is happening?' and I have just kept my head down and I have kept quiet because I was like 'Listen my best friend, who is my wonder boy, I call him Ayan (Mukerji) has a certain vision with this film and it takes time to make and hopefully when it's going to come out to the world you all will love it and enjoy. ' I truly believe that the trailer is the most important unit that goes out of the film because based on the trailer, the audience decides if the film is worth the watch or not."

Coming to Ranbir, he is also excited and shared his feelings to all his fans… His mother Neetu Kapoor and the makers shared the video on social media and made Ranbir's message reach all his fans.

He is seen doling out, "I know that you all have been waiting for the movie and I am eagerly waiting for your response. Actually, I am dying from inside. I don't know if I will ever get an opportunity to be a part of a film like Brahmastra." He also said that "I am not on social media but I will be reading them. So I guess it is the right time to say- Ab Khel Shuru".

Going with the characterisations of this movie, Alia will be seen as Isha while Ranbir will be seen as Shiva who holds supernatural powers being the reincarnation of Lord Shiva! Amitabh Bachchan will be seen as 'Guru' while Nagarjuna is essaying the role of artist Aniket who holds the power of hundred Nandi's. Here comes the main antagonist of the movie Mouni Roy who will be seen as 'Junoon' and she is the queen of darkness. Well, Chiranjeevi also lent his voice for the Telugu trailer and introduced the lead actor Shiva with his great voice over!

The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format'. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages!