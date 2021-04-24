All is not well with 'Baahubali' web series

A web series named 'Baahubali: Before The Beginning' which is based on the blockbuster Baahubali duology has been one of the much-awaited projects.

But after watching the final cut of the series, Netflix has scrapped the entire shooting and called for a complete reshoot with a new direction as well as a production team. But as per the latest reports, the web series is facing another major hurdle. Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur who was supposedly on board for a crucial role in the web series has walked out of the project. She has revealed that the project is taking a long time to get materialized and spending so much of time on it is not a good option for her.

Mrunal is also turning busy in Bollywood with multiple offers. So she doesn't want to give bulk dates to this web series. So the makers will now have to search for another actress to replace Mrunal.