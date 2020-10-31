Anand's Munna rap wins accolades

Anand Bhaskar is on cloud nine following the success of his latest composition, "Munna Bhaiya Rap Song". The song has captured the attention of the music aficionados and is garnering a lot of appreciation on social media.



Sharing his experience of composing "Munna Bhaiya Rap Song", Anand says, "'Mirzapur' directors Mihir Desai and Gurmmeet Singh wanted me to infuse the characteristics of Munna (Divyendu Sharma) in a song so that the listeners could resonate with the character. This was by no means an easy task to achieve.

I was just playing around with some tunes on sarangi on my laptop and arranged a nice sounding hook with them. I added a beat and suddenly started singing the chorus of Munna Rap. After that it took me about an hour to produce and mix the demo of Munna Rap with some dummy lyrics that I wrote on the spot. I sent the demo to Mihir, who then sent it to the other team members and the song was approved unanimously."

Anand had also composed three tracks for the first season of the Amazon Prime Original series which include a Sufi song titled "Varoon", a Bhojpuri song titled "Sajanwa Ki Gunwa" and "Saure Chali Ve", a Punjabi wedding song. He reveals that it was Ankur Tewari, the curator of the soundtrack of 'Gully Boy', who recommended him to the makers of 'Mirzapur'.

Music has been an integral part of Anand's growing up years.

He shares, "I am a Malayalee boy raised in Delhi. While growing up, I was always interested in music, especially singing, and that led my parents to push me towards learning Indian Classical vocals. I trained in Carnatic Vocals for nearly 11 years."

After working in the advertising sector for nearly a decade and facing rejections for being a voice that does not stick to the formula and cater to the current taste of music lovers, Anand started his professional music career in 2015.

Ever since he lent his vocals to a television commercial, there has been no looking back for him. Currently, he has four films and nearly a 1000 ad campaigns across ten languages as a playback singer to his credit. He has also made an impression as a live singer-cum-performer and performed across different nooks of the country with his band, Anand Bhasker Collective, and shared the stage with some of the most eminent artistes.

Anand has always looked up to composers AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi who are known for seamlessly blending Indian tunes with international sounds. He credits them for heavily influencing his style of music and for helping him nourish himself as a music artist.

The musician has a choc-o-bloc schedule ahead. He will next be lending his vocals to a web series and a Hindi feature film. He has also composed the songs for Bombay Begums, a Netflix original series, spearheaded by an all-woman cast.