Ayushmann Khurrana Unveils His Characterisation From 'Anek' Movie Dropping A Small Teaser

Bollywood's young actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all known for his unique scripts. He is now busy with a handful of movies and all of them are the most-awaited and interesting ones. Anek movie being one of them, it has many expectations on it as Ayushmann is essaying the role of a RAW agent in this action thriller. The makers already started their digital promotions and as part of it, they dropped a small teaser of Ayushmann's character from the movie and introduced him to all his fans…

Ayushmann also shared the character teaser of the Anek movie and treated all his fans… Take a look!

In this video, it is shown that Ayushmann is captured by the terrorists at an unknown place. But in reality, he actually trapped them by giving them a wrong lie detector test. He unveils the wrong details and drops the location detector in their place in order to catch them easily!

Sharing the video, he also wrote, "Aman ho ya Joshua, you will never know what my next move will be. Watch me unfold the sharp skills of an undercover cop. #AnekMissionBegins #Anek In theatres on 27th May, 2022."

Anek being a socio-political thriller, it is directed by Anubhav Sinha and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Benaras Team Works banners. Ayushmann will be essaying the character of Joshua in this movie. Even the tagline "Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan" also made the movie turn into the most-awaited ones. Anek will hit the big screens on 27th May, 2022!

His next movie, Doctor G movie is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and is produced by Junglee Pictures banner. As the shooting is wrapped up a few days ago in Prayagraj, the film will soon hit the screens. Ayushmann is essaying the role of a doctor in this movie and will be seen as Dr. Uday Gupta. Glam doll Rakul Preet Singh is the lead actress and she will essay the role of Dr. Fatima Duggal. Along with these lead actors, even Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha are also roped in to play the prominent characters.