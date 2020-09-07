'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' Item Song Gets Unveiled From 'Khaali Peeli' Movie

Young and budding actors of Bollywood, Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey starrer 'Khaali Peeli' movie is all set to release on the small screens on 2nd October via Zee Plex platform. Unlike other OTT releases, Khaali Peeli movie will be released on the 'Pay-Per-View' service. Ishaan Khattar, Ananya and Taran Adarsh confirmed this news through their Instagram posts and shared the happy news with their fans. Off late, as the release date is nearing, the makers have dropped the peppy item song "Beyonce Sharma Jayegi…" song on social media.

This item song is all peppy with the amazing dance steps of Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khattar. Both lead actor's glitzy costumes and catchy lyrics made the song a worth watch. "Beyonce Sharma Jayegi…" is crooned by Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan while the catchy lyrics are penned by Kumaar and Raj Shekhar. Coming to peppy music, it is tuned by ace music directors Vishal and Shekhar.

Ishaan Khattar dropped the new poster of the movie a couple of hours ago along with unveiling the release date. Ishaan is seen sitting in the yellow-black taxi wearing the 'Khaki' outfit and our dear Ananya looked uber-chic in a white tee and denim shorts. The taxi has the tagline 'Ek Ladka Ek Ladki Aur Ek MAD RIDE'. This movie will be released on Zee Plex OTT platform on 2nd October.

Even Ananya Pandey shared the same poster and wrote, "Mad ride ki sawari karni hai, toh ready rehneka 2nd October ko! 🤩 Aareli hai #KhaaliPeeli, exclusively on @zeeplexofficial 🚕💥".



Khaali Peeli movie is directed by Maqbool Khan and is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra under Zee Studios & Offside Entertainment banners. This movie also has Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in other important roles.

