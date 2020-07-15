Bollywood director Shekhar Kapur came up with an interesting tweet recently. The director opened up on the current situations amidst Corona Crisis and told that Technology is going to rule the world. directorcame up with an interesting tweet recently. The director opened up on the current situations amidst Corona Crisis and told that Technology is going to rule the world.

"Theatres are not going to open for at least a year. So all hype around the first weeks business of 100+ crores is dead. So the theatrical Star System is dead. Stars will have to go to existing OTT platforms or stream films themselves through their own apps. Technology is quite simple," he wrote on Twitter.

It clearly applies to all the movie industries and not just Bollywood. Even in Tollywood, we have people who boast their collections. But with these changing trends, we have to see how the star heroes cope up.

For sure, the OTT platforms are going to take a big advantage out of this.