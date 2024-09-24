Boman Irani Takes Home SAFA Award for Directorial Debut ‘The Mehta Boys’

Veteran actor Boman Irani has been celebrated at the prestigious South Asian Film Association (SAFA) awards for his directorial debut, The Mehta Boys. The film, which premiered at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival on September 20, 2024, has garnered widespread praise for its heartfelt storytelling and compelling performances.

Irani, known for his versatile acting in Bollywood, has stepped into the director's chair with ‘The Mehta Boys,’ demonstrating his prowess not only as an actor but also as a filmmaker. Apart from directing, he also co-wrote and produced the film, making it a personal project close to his heart.

The screenplay of ‘The Mehta Boys’ was co-written with Oscar-winning writer Alexander Dinelaris Jr., who earned his acclaim for the 2014 Academy Award-winning film Birdman. The collaboration between Irani and Dinelaris Jr. has resulted in a gripping narrative that touches on universal themes of family, conflict, and reconciliation.

Irani accepted the award at the SAFA ceremony in the presence of his family and the film’s team. Reflecting on the emotional moment, Irani shared his excitement on social media, saying:

"Winning at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival for The Mehta Boys feels like a dream come true! Having my family and cast by my side made it all the more special."

This recognition is particularly significant as ‘The Mehta’ Boys marks Irani’s transition from acting to directing, a shift that has been met with critical acclaim.

‘The Mehta Boys,’ starring Boman Irani himself alongside Avinash Tiwary, delves into the complexities of a father-son relationship. The film centers on a father and son who are at odds with each other and are unexpectedly forced to spend 48 hours together. The narrative weaves through their emotional journey, offering a nuanced exploration of familial tensions, love, and eventual understanding.

"The Mehta Boys is based on a father and son at odds with each other, who find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. The film follows their tumultuous journey and offers a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DAPxIXuTn5r/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=85927ae2-670e-412b-befc-890d361d116e&img_index=1





In addition to Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary, the film features a talented ensemble cast including Shreya Chaudhry and Puja Sarup in pivotal roles. The performances have been lauded for their depth and realism, contributing to the film’s overall success.



Fans eagerly awaiting the release of ‘The Mehta Boys’ can look forward to its debut on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform will bring the touching narrative of this father-son drama to a global audience, allowing viewers worldwide to experience Irani’s directorial vision.