[Breaking News] Bollywood Actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan And Rakul Preet Singh Received Summons From NCB

The drugs case is going bigger as NCB summoned Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan today. After the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty and Showik with the allegations of consumption and procurement of drugs, NCB officials are interrogating them to know who all are involved in this probe.

As expected Narcotics Control Bureau has issued summons to the B-Town ace actresses. This breaking is creating noise on social media and gave a new twist to Sushant Singh's suicide case.

NCB officer Ashok Jain spoke to media and stated, "As part of our investigation, we issued summons to few people. They are expected to join the probe in the next few days." With this statement, all the above-listed actresses will be interrogated in the drugs case.

Even ANI confirmed this news through its Twitter page… Have a look!

Narcotics Control Bureau issues summons to Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradhha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case pic.twitter.com/djhAIj8Lfj — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020



According to this tweet, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, RakulPreet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor received the summons.



Well, all the actresses have a background and are going well in their careers. According to the sources even Simone Khambatta, Karishma Prakash &Shruti Modi also received the summons and will be soon called for the investigation.

Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on 14th June 2020 and from then his family is fighting for justice. After the arrest of Rhea and Showik, the case suddenly took a turn and NCB officials entered the case, Rhea, accepting consuming and procurement of drugs.

We need to wait and watch how these actresses will react… Yesterday there were also rumours on Dia Mirza but she took to her social media accounts and made it clear that she neither consumed nor procured drugs in her lifetime.



Although DeepikaPadukone and Shraddha Kapoor names are new to this case, RakulPreet Singh and Sara Ali Khan names are doing rounds in this case from a few days. But these both actresses be neither responded nor defended themselves.

