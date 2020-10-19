Laxmmi Bomb… This Akshay Kumar starrer has now become the most awaited movie in Bollywood. Our dear Khiladi actor is essaying the role of a transgender for the first time in his career for this horror-comedy flick. The recently released trailer raised the goosebumps and took the expectations bar a notch higher. Be it the perfect comedy timing or the powerful dialogues, Akshay's spectacular performance made us go jaw dropped. Well, the "Burj Khalifa…" song which was out recently occupied the top position on the music charts with its peppy lyrics.









Those picturesque Burj Khalifa locations and glam show of Kiara Ali Advani made the song a worth watch. Akshay was also seen in different attires and rocked the dance floor with his ultimate steps. This perfect dance number is crooned by Shashi and DJ Khushi. Those peppy lyrics are penned by Gagan Ahuja. Within a less span of time, "Burj Khalifa…" song bagged 17 Million views and creating noise on YouTube. Even the hashtag #BurjKhalifa is trending top on Twitter…

Kiara Advani in an interview said why did she dance barefoot in the dessert land, "Shooting for Burj Khalifa was amongst the most enjoyable schedules of the film. Along with the fancy outfits came fancier locations, if we thought wearing chiffon sarees in snow was difficult here comes dancing bare feet on the burning desert sands in the scorching sun."

This Raghava Lawrance directorial is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar and Fox Star Studios under Cape of Good Films, Shabinaa Entertainment and Tushar Entertainment House. Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Babu Antony and Muskaan are roped in to play important characters. Kiara Ali Advani will be seen as the lead actress in this horror-comedy flick.

Laxmmi Bomb' is the remake of Tollywood's blockbuster movie 'Kanchana'. Akshay will essay the role of a transgender in this horror-comedy flick which is directed by Raghava Lawrance. We all need to wait till 9 th October, as 'Laxmmi Bomb' will create a blast on Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform with its amazing horror content for sure…