‘Chhaava’ Faces Controversy Over Lezim Dance Sequence Featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna

The upcoming historical drama Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, has sparked a major Chhaava controversy Lezim dance ahead of its release on February 14. The film’s trailer, which was released earlier this week, includes a Lezim dance sequence in Chhaava, featuring the two lead actors performing a traditional dance with the lezim, an instrument deeply tied to Maharashtra's cultural heritage. This portrayal has led to significant cultural backlash Chhaava Lezim dance from Maratha groups, who are demanding historical accuracy and authenticity.

Vicky Kaushal Rashmika Mandanna Lezim portrayal in the sequence has ignited a heated debate, with protestors arguing that such a depiction undermines the dignity of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The scene, set post his coronation, has been criticized for not accurately reflecting the cultural context of the time. The Chhaava sparks controversy dance scene has led to protests at the historic Lal Mahal in Pune, where Maratha groups are calling for the filmmakers to consult historians to ensure the film’s historical integrity.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, also weighed in, urging the filmmakers to take the concerns seriously and avoid inaccuracies. While he acknowledged the importance of showcasing the bravery of the Maratha warrior-king, he emphasized the need for accurate portrayal.

The Vicky Rashmika Lezim dance criticism has gained momentum, with protests demanding that the Chhaava movie Lezim controversy be addressed before the film's release. They argue that the filmmakers must respect the historical legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and ensure that his portrayal is accurate and dignified.

Chhaava sparks debate about Lezim portrayal, as the issue continues to generate significant attention. If the concerns are not addressed, protestors have warned that they will attempt to block the film’s release in Maharashtra. The Chhaava dance scene backlash 2025 continues to make headlines as the film prepares for its theatrical debut.

As of now, director Laxman Utekar and the production team behind Chhaava have not publicly responded to the demands regarding the Lezim dance controversy in the Chhaava movie. The film's release is now surrounded by controversy, with both the filmmakers and protestors eagerly awaiting a resolution.