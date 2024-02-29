Live
Deepika Padukone announces pregnancy, expecting first child in Sep 2024
At the esteemed BAFTA 2024 event, Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone captivated audiences as a presenter, sparking widespread speculation about her pregnancy. Putting an end to the rumors, the actress took to her Instagram to joyfully announce that she and her beloved husband, Ranveer Singh, are expecting their first child in September 2024. The heartwarming news has brought immense joy to fans, with congratulations pouring in from fellow celebrities.
Amidst the excitement of impending parenthood, Deepika Padukone has a lineup of exciting projects in the pipeline. From the futuristic drama "Kalki 2898 AD" to the action-packed "Singham Again" and the intriguing "The Intern," the actress continues to be a powerhouse in the film industry.