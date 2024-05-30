Live
- Telangana State Formation Day: A Look at Date, History and Significance
- Welfare of the poor top priority, says PM Modi in Hoshiarpur
- Kartikeya looks confident with ‘Bhaje Vaayu Vegam’
- PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin, Singapore Open Super 750 campaign ends
- LinkedIn reveals fastest growing jobs, functions and industries for fresh graduates in India
- ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ has potential to resonate with diverse audience: Anand Deverakonda
- Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till July 6
- Mahindra University Students Bag Top Honours in Global Innovation Challenge
- A romantic melody from Kamal’s ‘Bharateeyudu 2’gets released
- ‘Non Violence’promises a glimpse into 90s Madurai
Just In
Deepika Padukone tops IMDb's list of 100 Indian celebrities
Deepika Padukone reigns as IMDb's top Indian celebrity, surpassing Bollywood icons.
Bollywood's leading lady, Deepika Padukone, has yet again proved her mettle by securing the top spot in IMDb's prestigious list of 100 Indian celebrities. Known for her stunning beauty and exceptional acting skills, Deepika Padukone has been a dominant force in the film industry for many years. Her latest achievement marks another milestone in her illustrious career, as she surpasses the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan to claim the number one position. This recognition has left her fans overjoyed, and they are expressing their excitement across various social media platforms.
The list, curated by IMDb, is based on the most searched celebrity profiles on the platform from April 2014 to April 2024. IMDb, a renowned database for movies, TV shows, and celebrity information, serves as a go-to source for millions of fans seeking information about their favourite stars. Deepika Padukone's profile has garnered immense attention over the years, reflecting her widespread appeal and enduring popularity.
Top 10 Indian Celebrities on IMDb
Deepika Padukone's achievement is even more significant considering the fierce competition. The top 10 celebrities on the list include some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry:
Deepika Padukone
Shah Rukh Khan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Alia Bhatt
Irrfan Khan
Aamir Khan
Sushant Singh Rajput
Salman Khan
Hrithik Roshan
Akshay Kumar
Deepika Padukone has delivered numerous blockbuster hits, showcasing her ability to portray a wide range of characters with depth and authenticity. Her recent success with the movie Pathan further solidifies her status as a box office powerhouse. Additionally, her performances in Jawaan and Fighter have been widely acclaimed, adding to her impressive filmography.
Deepika is not just a force in Bollywood but also enjoys international recognition. Her role in the Hollywood film ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ opposite Vin Diesel marked her global debut and expanded her fan base worldwide.
As Deepika Padukone awaits the arrival of her first child, she has taken a well-deserved break from movie promotions. However, her fans eagerly await her return to the silver screen. Her upcoming projects include the highly anticipated ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Singam Again,’ promising more stellar performances from the star.