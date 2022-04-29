Dhaakad Trailer: Agent Agni Is On The Mission To Solve The Human Trafficking Case

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is all busy with a handful of movies and is also hosting the Lock-Upp reality show impressing the audience with her amazing style sense. As the release date of her upcoming movie Dhaakad is nearing, the makers of this action thriller dropped the trailer on social media and showcased a glimpse of Agent Agni and Rudraveer's out-of-the-box drama…

Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal shared the trailer of this movie on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the intense trailer, she also wrote, "She doesn't budge, she doesn't stop, she doesn't surrender! That's how Agent Agni rolls. Get ready for some #Dhaakad action in theatres on 20th May 2022. Check out the #DhaakadTrailer. Click on the link in the bio. #AgniAaRahiHai #DhaakadTrailerOutNow".

The trailer starts off with Kangana aka Agent Agni taking part in many missions… She solves all of them with her unique avatars and and slays baddies like a pro! Well, then her senior handovers a human trafficking case and asks her to chase down the mystery. On the other hand, Arjun Rampal aka Rudhraveer and Divya Dutta are introduced are the antagonists who just kill the people in deadly ways! But Kangana approaches them in a unique appeal and tries to catch them but she gets defeated time and again. Their deadly game is so intense and showcases us a glimpse of their complete action game. So, we need to wait and watch how will she handle these killers and put them under bars!

Well, Dhaakad is a multi-lingual movie and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam languages. Along with Kangana, even Bollywood's versatile actor Arjun Rampal is also portraying an important role in this action thriller. Dhaakad movie is being helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and is bankrolled Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and Hunar Mukut under the Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films Official banners. This movie also has Divya Dutta as Rohini and Saswata Chatterjee as Handler. Even Sharib Hashmi is also roped in to play a prominent role in this movie.

So, Dhaakad will now be released in the theatres on 20th May, 2022!