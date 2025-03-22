Gaurav Khanna reflects on struggles in Mumbai

Popular television actor Gaurav Khanna, known for his role in Anupamaa, recently shared a heartfelt story about his early struggles in Mumbai while participating in Celebrity MasterChef. The actor, who once faced financial hardships, reflected on his journey during a special cooking challenge on the show.

During a task where contestants had to prepare a dish using only one vessel, Gaurav found himself reminiscing about his initial days in the city. Choosing a deep pan, he recalled how it reminded him of his past. “Today we got only one pot, and I remember the old days when I was new to Mumbai. I didn’t have a lot of money. I used to have a pan just like this, and I made food in that one pan, talking to my mom on call. I got the same feeling today,” he shared.

The Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam actor humorously admitted that his cooking skills back then were far from perfect. “I used to make horrible food in those days,” he laughed, leaving viewers eager to see if his culinary experience has improved over the years.

As the competition heated up, the Black Apron Challenge took an unexpected turn. Just when contestants were settling into their dishes, judges threw in a shocking twist—each participant had to swap their dish with the person next to them midway through cooking.

The thrilling challenge was overseen by celebrity judges Chef Kunal Kapoor, Chef Ranveer Brar, and filmmaker Farah Khan. Celebrity MasterChef airs Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, promising more surprises and intense competition in the episodes to come.