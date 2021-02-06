Genelia D’Souza Drops A Cute Video With Her Kids Riaan And Rahyl

Bollywood's ace actress who is enjoying her motherhood to the core always stays active on social media. She frequently shares the cute pics of her kids Riaan and Rahyl and showers her love on them. Off late, this 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya' actress has dropped a cute video with her kids who are seen lip-syncing the popular song "Main Tera Boyfriend…" from the movie 'Raabta'.









In this video, Riaan and Rahyl are seen lip-syncing the song "Main Tera Boyfriend…" along with their mom Genelia. She also wrote, "Being a Mum is that one time that you realise, you effortlessly, whole heartedly and repeatedly put someone above you but in the process, you also realise that you are the only person they put on the pedestal in their lives..

Kids are just that❤️❤️❤️ ..Forgiving to every mood, wanting you 24/7 and believing their Mom is right ( While every mom questions themselves whether they are doing the right thing)

I know as a Mum, I'm not Perfect, I'm not the best, I falter, I fall but where my kids are concerned no one can want better for them, than me ..

So to all Moms- You are the Best and don't let anyone make you feel otherwise❤️❤️❤️".

A few days ago, Geneila and Riteish celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary…









Geneila wished her dear hubby with this cute video and penned a heartfelt note… "Dearest @riteishd,

You don't find love, it finds you,

It's got a little bit to do with destiny,fate, what's written in the stars and a lot to do with special kind of you❤️❤️❤️

There is no me without you..

I'm totally madly, crazy in love you❤️

Happy Anniversary Love".

Genelia is 9 years older than Riteish and they worked together in 3 movies 'Tujhe Meri Kasam', 'Masti' and 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya'. This cute couple got hitched on 3rd February, 2012 and are blessed with two sons Riaan and Rahyl.