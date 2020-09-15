Happy Birthday Aarav: Twinkle Khanna Drops A Heart Felt Post And Wishes Her Dear Son

Twinkle Khanna always stays active on social media… She treats her fans with quirky posts; from candid pics to selfies and workout videos to motivational thoughts, she makes us keep an eye on her Instagram page. Today being her son Aarav's 18th birthday, Twinkle dropped a heartfelt post and showered all her love on her grown-up son. Akshay and Twinkle celebrated Aarav's birthday in a gala way and also shared the birthday party pics on the social media platform.

In this post, we can witness the happy family pic… Akshay, Twinkle, Aarav and Nitara, all of posed to the camera with the funky moustaches looked happy celebrating Aarav's birthday.

Along with this pic, Twinkle also penned a heartfelt note beside the post and awed us with her love towards her son.

She wrote, "Happy 18th birthday Aarav! Here is something I had written for you once and to keep loosening the strings and finally cutting them off this year has not been easy.

All these years you have been as much my teacher as I have been yours. I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room.

But looking at you growing up and listening to you repeatedly tell me how much you are looking forward to your independence, I have started realizing that when you finally leave my home, my world and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. Though whenever you return for a visit, I will light numerous days and pretend that this is not a permanent power failure; we are just celebrating Diwali.

I am already missing the little boy you were but am so proud of the man you have become. #MamaBear #MoustacheMusketeers…".

This post received millions of views and Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Bhumika Chawla, Bobby Deol, Huma Qureshi and SikanderKher wished Aarav and dropped 'Heart' emoticons.