HBD Taimur Ali Khan: Karisma, Malaika Arora Neha Dhupia And A Few Others Wish The Little Pataudi With Cute Posts…

Bollywood ace actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's adorable son Taimur is celebrating his 5th birthday today and turned a year older! He is receiving sweet birthday wishes from most of the Bollywood celebs. He happily celebrated his birthday with all his family except his mother Kareena as she tested positive for Covid-19 and presently getting recovered being in the quarantine! On this special occasion, Kareena spoke to the media and said, Saif is a relaxed parent and thus she needs to be a little tougher to Taimur and Jeh…



Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her thoughts on parenting and said, how should they grow with a sense of discipline. She started off by saying, "I am not very strict...I think I am quite relaxed and chill. I have to inculcate discipline a little more as Saif spoils Taimur so much that it annoys me sometimes. And during the lockdown, our schedules went haywire. So, Saif would want to watch a movie with Taimur at 10 pm and I would have to step in and say no because it is his bedtime".

She also added, "I have to be particular about some things like meals and bedtime. I have to be a little tougher as I feel children need to grow up with some sense of discipline".

Kareena Kapoor shared a cute video of Taimur on her Instagram page and showered all her love on her dear son.

In this video, Taimur is seen taking his first step… She also wrote, "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn't your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta. #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger".

Even other Bollywood actors like Karisma Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and a few others also wished Tim with all their love…

Well, even Saif Ali Khan took a break from the shooting of Vikram Vedha movie to support Kareena Kapoor who is now in the isolation! He also spoke to the media and said about why Kareena and himself are not getting a chance to act together, "I have started giving slightly boring answers now where this question is concerned and this discussion comes up. I say it depends on the script. But frankly speaking, yes, sure I would love to work together with Kareena but I am not in a great rush to look for something with her unless somebody comes up with a very clever idea (concept) as to why (we should work together)."

He also added, "I am quite used to going away to work and coming back home to my lovely family and having a balance. One of the tough things is balancing anything. Going to work with family is something that I haven't done in a while, and I am not in a huge rush to do so it will have to be something really remarkable to make me adjust my things. It will have to be a director who casts us not because we are husband and wife but just as actors or cast us against type. It will require a lot of imagination from somebody - they must get it absolutely right and also think out of the box for it to be interesting for both of us. Kareena and I are both working people and I think to keep life interesting it is nice to work with other people and live nicely together."

Finally he concluded by saying about how he and Kareena discuss about work at home, "We discuss scripts at home, yes for sure, definitely, because we are husband and wife and we discuss everything, but not too much on a deeper level. We discuss anything that is an influence on our lives from whatever to whatever, so obviously work forms a huge part of that – like what happened, what I was offered, what I am thinking or think what I should do, and what do you think about this etc.? I have started thinking of myself as an actor so there comes a time where you have to prep at home for my characters. If you have the luxury, you can try and hopefully become that guy without upsetting your family – usually physically and slightly mentally and if you are good you can slip in and out of your characters."

Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan…