Hrithik Roshan stuns social media with his bulky muscle

Hrithik Roshan, often hailed as Green God by fans, was last seen in the movie "Vikram Vedha." This is the remake of a Tamil film with the same name. But much to the shock of all, it tanked at the box office. Today, the actor took to his social profiles and posted his recent picture that stunned social media. Hrithik's bulk muscle and chiseled body look impressive in this image, and the fans can't stop raving about the actor. The Instagram post has already received more than 1 million likes.

On the professional front, Hrithik is currently working with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand on the project "Fighter." This aerial action drama has Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. Anil Kapoor is also in for a key role in this flick which releases during 2024 Republic Day week.