Hrithik to make directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is stepping into the director’s chair for the first time with the much-anticipated superhero film Krrish 4. The official announcement was made earlier today, sending fans into a frenzy. While Hrithik has played the titular superhero in the past, it remains to be seen whether he will reprise the role or introduce a new face under his direction.

Hrithik, who began his career as an assistant director on his father Rakesh Roshan’s films Khudgarzi and Karan Arjun, is now set to take the Krrish franchise forward. The previous films—Koi Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006), and Krrish 3 (2013)—were all helmed by Rakesh Roshan. This time, Krrish 4 will be jointly produced by Rakesh Roshan and Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.

Rakesh Roshan took to Instagram to share his excitement, posting a picture with Hrithik. “Duggu, 25 years back I launched you as an actor, and today, after 25 years, you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers, Aditya Chopra and myself, to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wishing you all the success in this new avatar,” he wrote. Hrithik’s girlfriend, actress Saba Azad, also reacted with heart emojis.

With Krrish 4 now officially in motion, expectations are sky-high for Hrithik’s directorial debut, marking a new milestone in his illustrious career.