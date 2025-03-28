Live
- Eid Glow-Up: Your Ultimate Festive Skincare Guide
- India to sign Maritime Transport Agreement with BIMSTEC during PM Modi's Thailand visit
- Popeyes® Opens Third Store in Hyderabad at Inorbit Mall
- CCB Police Crack Down on Drug Network in Mangaluru, Seize Narcotics Worth Rs 9 Lakh
- IPL 2025: Bhuvi comes in for RCB as CSK elect to bowl first in Southern Derby
- ‘We want opportunity, not sympathy’, emphasises Para athlete Manjunath
- Second single 'Nesukuthey' from Sonia Aggarwal-starrer ‘Will’ released
- Ancelotti dismisses links with Brazil, reveals no contact from national team
- Rs 22,919 crore component PLI to boost India’s domestic electronics supply chain
- Eye on Viksit Bharat 2047: PM Modi highlights manufacturing growth in 10 years
Hrithik to make directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is stepping into the director’s chair for the first time with the much-anticipated superhero film Krrish 4.
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is stepping into the director’s chair for the first time with the much-anticipated superhero film Krrish 4. The official announcement was made earlier today, sending fans into a frenzy. While Hrithik has played the titular superhero in the past, it remains to be seen whether he will reprise the role or introduce a new face under his direction.
Hrithik, who began his career as an assistant director on his father Rakesh Roshan’s films Khudgarzi and Karan Arjun, is now set to take the Krrish franchise forward. The previous films—Koi Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006), and Krrish 3 (2013)—were all helmed by Rakesh Roshan. This time, Krrish 4 will be jointly produced by Rakesh Roshan and Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.
Rakesh Roshan took to Instagram to share his excitement, posting a picture with Hrithik. “Duggu, 25 years back I launched you as an actor, and today, after 25 years, you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers, Aditya Chopra and myself, to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wishing you all the success in this new avatar,” he wrote. Hrithik’s girlfriend, actress Saba Azad, also reacted with heart emojis.
With Krrish 4 now officially in motion, expectations are sky-high for Hrithik’s directorial debut, marking a new milestone in his illustrious career.