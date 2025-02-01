Live
Just In
Ibrahim Ali Khan to star alongside Khushi Kapoor in Netflix’s ‘Nadaaniyan’
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is set to make his digital debut with Nadaaniyan, a young adult romantic drama. The film, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, will see him paired opposite Khushi Kapoor.
Directed by debutant Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan also features Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in pivotal roles. The story revolves around Piya, a spirited South Delhi girl, and Arjun, a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their contrasting worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with love, mischief, and the complexities of first relationships.
Talking about the film, the producers of Dharmatic Entertainment stated, “Love has always been central to our storytelling. With Nadaaniyan, we are celebrating its purest, most youthful form.”
Netflix India’s Director of Original Films, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, added, “This film beautifully captures the innocence and charm of young love, taking audiences on an emotional rollercoaster.”
Netflix recently unveiled the first poster of Nadaaniyan on Instagram, captioning it: “Every love story has thodi si nadaani. Hard launching Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.” The film’s release date remains undisclosed, but it promises to be an exciting addition to Netflix’s lineup of romantic comedies.