Jahnvi Kapoor Lands Bollywood Role Opposite Suriya in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Film

Janhvi Kapoor, the rising star in Bollywood, is all set for another big project! She's been doing great in Hindi cinema, and now, she's confirmed for a special role in a Hindi film starring the famous Tamil actor, Suriya, under the direction of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

This exciting news was confirmed by none other than Janhvi's father, Boney Kapoor, in an interview with a YouTube channel. He shared, "My daughter has been enjoying her time on film sets. After working with Jr NTR in her first Telugu film, she's looking forward to her next projects with Ram Charan and now Suriya. It's amazing to see her getting opportunities to work with such talented actors."

Suriya, known for his remarkable performances, especially in the South Indian film industry, has been planning to make a mark in Hindi cinema. He's been discussing projects with various directors, and finally, his collaboration with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has materialized.

The movie, which is said to be a grand venture, will be released in two parts, indicating its massive scale and ambition. Suriya is currently occupied with other projects, including 'Kanguva' and another one with Sudha Kongara. The filming for the new project with Janhvi Kapoor is expected to begin towards the end of 2024.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is eagerly waiting for her upcoming release 'Devara' with Jr NTR, has been actively exploring different genres and languages in her career. With Saif Ali Khan playing the antagonist in 'Devara,' excitement among fans is already soaring high. Despite a recent delay in its release, the film is set to hit the screens in October this year.