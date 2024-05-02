  • Menu
BRS Social Media Convenor Krishank remanded for 14 days in OU fake circular case

BRS Social Media Convenor Krishank remanded for 14 days in OU fake circular case
The Social Media Convener of BRS Krishank, has been remanded to Chanchalguda jail for 14 days by Hyderabad court.

The Social Media Convener of BRS Krishank, has been remanded to Chanchalguda jail for 14 days by Hyderabad court. This decision comes after Krishank was arrested by the police yesterday in connection with the OU fake circular post case.

A case has been registered against Krishank under six sections of the law. Authorities are currently investigating the matter further.

Krishank's arrest and subsequent remand have sent shockwaves through the BRS community. Supporters of the social media leader are extending support to him, claiming his innocence in the case.

