Live
- Leaked! iPhone 16 Series Design, Display, Battery, and Launch Details
- NMD Farooq, TDP candidate for Nandyal MLA, leads successful election campaign in local wards
- NDA Alliance MLA Candidate Kakarla Suresh Promises Development and Prosperity in Udayagiri
- MLA Grandhi Srinivas conducts election campaign in Bhimavaram town
- LinkedIn Launches Puzzle Games: Pinpoint, Queens, and Crossclimb
- BJP drops Brij Bhushan, fields son Karan from Kaiserganj; Dinesh Singh to contest from Raebareli
- Hyderabad’s Sudha Reddy to Attend Met Gala 2024
- AYUSH Medical Officer Dr Meghna Reddy participated in a special medical camp in Manganur
- Snapchat Update: Snapchat Introduces Editable Messages and AI Reminders
- BRS Social Media Convenor Krishank remanded for 14 days in OU fake circular case
Just In
BRS Social Media Convenor Krishank remanded for 14 days in OU fake circular case
Highlights
The Social Media Convener of BRS Krishank, has been remanded to Chanchalguda jail for 14 days by Hyderabad court.
The Social Media Convener of BRS Krishank, has been remanded to Chanchalguda jail for 14 days by Hyderabad court. This decision comes after Krishank was arrested by the police yesterday in connection with the OU fake circular post case.
A case has been registered against Krishank under six sections of the law. Authorities are currently investigating the matter further.
Krishank's arrest and subsequent remand have sent shockwaves through the BRS community. Supporters of the social media leader are extending support to him, claiming his innocence in the case.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS